Preview: Trevecca Nazarene at Vanderbilt

Vanderbilt welcomes several newcomers as it kicks off the season at home Sunday against Division II Trevecca Nazarene. The Commodores lost a trio of guards in Kyle Fuller, Rob Cross and Dai-Jon Parker to graduation and have turned over their backcourt to the freshmen combination of Shelton Mitchell and Riley LaChance at the point, with fellow rookies Wade Baldwin IV, Matthew Fisher-Davis and Jeff Roberson competing for time at two-guard.

Coach Kevin Stallings, who became Vanderbilt’s all-time wins leader last season, enters the season with a balance of optimism and tempered expectations with such a dependence on new blood. “Is the team ready? I hope so,” he told reporters recently. “I hope we’re ready on Sunday because we have no choice but to be.” The Trojans are off to a 1-1 start in their first season of Division II play after falling to Maryville St. Louis 75-68 on Friday and knocking off Truman 76-74 on Saturday in the Great Midwest/Great Lakes Valley Challenge.

TV: 1 p.m. ET

ABOUT TREVECCA NAZARENE (1-1): The Trojans needed some late game heroics Saturday to notch their first victory as a Division II program. Trailing 70-69 with a shade over three minutes to play, Tyrell Corlew drained a 3-pointer to put Trevecca Nazarene ahead for good. Through two games, Corlew and Byron Sanford lead the Trojans, averaging 16 points apiece.

ABOUT VANDERBILT (2013-14: 15-16): Center Damian Jones, named to the SEC’s All-Freshman Team after averaging 11.3 points and 5.7 rebounds a year ago, was selected to the Preseason All-SEC First Team on Thursday. The Commodores return seven players from last year’s squad to help balance the heavy freshman presence, and Stallings is drawing an interesting comparison when asked about his many newcomers. “We’re not looking at them like they’re freshmen,” he told reporters. “They’re just our guys. Kentucky had a bunch of freshmen last year and things ended up working out for that team OK.”

TIP-INS

1. Vanderbilt is one of only three schools (UNLV, Princeton) in all of college basketball to make at least one 3-pointer in every game since the 3-point line was implemented in the 1986-87 season.

2. Jones scored in double figures 20 times last season and recorded five double-doubles.

3. Commodores F James Siakam will miss the game after returning to his native Cameroon following the death of his father, Tchamo.

PREDICTION: Vanderbilt 71, Trevecca Nazarene 49