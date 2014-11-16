(Updated: CORRECTS time to 1:07 in graph 3 CHANGES “unanswered” to “straight points coming out of the break” in graph 5)

Vanderbilt 83, Trevecca Nazarene 56: Damian Jones scored a career-high 24 points and completed his sixth career double-double with 12 rebounds as the host Commodores withstood an early push from the Trojans.

Riley LaChance added 13 points for Vanderbilt (1-0), which overcame a shaky performance from the free-throw line, converting 21-of-35 attempts. Luke Kornet chipped in with 10 points, a career-best 10 rebounds and four blocks while Jones finished 10-of-13 from the field for the Commodores, who outrebounded Trevecca Nazarene 53-29.

Jalen Palm scored 11 points to lead the offense for the Trojans (1-2), who shot just 29.2 percent from the field. Byron Sanford contributed eight points and seven rebounds for Trevecca Nazarene, which is competing in Division II for the first time this season.

Vanderbilt led by as many as 11 in the first half but Trevecca Nazarene stiffened, pulling to within 33-30 at the break after a 3-pointer from Slay Chol and a jumper from Palm in the final 1:07. Jones’ 11 points and six rebounds led paced the offense in the first half for the Commodores, who were unable to distance themselves thanks in part to a 3-of-12 performance from the foul line.

A 20-5 surge to start the second half, including 13 straight points coming out of the break, helped the Commodores regain control of the contest, establishing a 53-35 lead just under the 14-minute mark. The Trojans would get no closer than 16 down the stretch as Vanderbilt secured a win in its season opener for the eighth straight year.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Commodores improved to 55-7 all-time in home openers and 14-1 in season openers under coach Kevin Stallings. ... Trevecca Nazarene became Vanderbilt’s first regular-season Division II opponent since a showdown with Chaminade in November 2009. ... Vanderbilt shot 6-of-22 from 3-point range, extending its streak to 896 games as one of only three schools (UNLV and Princeton) in all of college basketball with at least one 3-point make in every game since the inception of the 3-point line in 1986.