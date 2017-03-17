Preview: Troy vs. Duke

(Updated: ADDS TIME AND TV)

After running through the loaded ACC tournament bracket, Duke now turns its attention to the NCAA Tournament East Region, which the second-seeded Blue Devils will begin with a matchup against No. 15 seed Troy on Friday in Greenville, S.C. The Blue Devils are in the NCAA Tournament for the 33rd time under coach Mike Krzyzewski and the 22nd season in a row.

The Trojans earned their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2003 with a 59-53 win over Texas State on Sunday, completing an unlikely run through the Sun Belt tournament as the No. 6 seed. They face an even bigger uphill climb against the Blue Devils, who started the season as the top-ranked team in the nation and have recently started to play like it again. Duke has endured numerous injuries, along with the one-game suspension and continued scrutiny surrounding star guard Grayson Allen’s apparent propensity for tripping opponents, and had dropped three of four heading into the ACC tournament. But the streaky Blue Devils are riding a hot streak into the NCAA Tournament after beating Clemson, Louisville, North Carolina and Notre Dame – the latter three all received top-five seeds Sunday.

TV: 7:20 p.m. ET, TBS

ABOUT TROY (22-14): The Trojans have won six straight entering the NCAA Tournament despite going 1-for-17 from 3-point range against Texas State – usually a kiss of death for a team that led the Sun Belt with 305 made 3s. NBA legacy Wesley Person Jr. (14.8 points) is the biggest 3-point bomber, making 92-of-230 this season, but Kevin Baker (8.2 points, 3.1 assists), Jeremy Hollimon (12.1 points) and Juan Davis Jr. (7.3 points) are threats. The ability to hit the outside shot, coupled with a talented if undersized post duo in Jordon Varnado (16.5 points, 7.1 rebounds) and former Florida forward DeVon Walker (7.9 points, 6.3 rebounds), make the Trojans a dangerous matchup.

ABOUT DUKE (27-8): When healthy, the Blue Devils are one of the deepest, most talented teams in the nation, and they came out of the ACC tournament grind relatively unscathed. Guard Luke Kennard (20.1 points, 5.3 rebounds) and forward Amile Jefferson (10.9 points, 8.2 rebounds) have been the most consistent contributors, but freshman forward Jayson Tatum (16.9 points, 7.3 rebounds) came on strong after an early-season knee injury and Duke is not the same team when Allen (14.1 points, 3.5 assists) isn’t healthy. Freshman guard Frank Jackson (10.7 points) and defensive whiz Matt Jones (6.8 points, 1.7 steals) give the Blue Devils a deep backcourt, which always comes in handy in March.

TIP-INS

1. Duke is 13-1 against current Sun Belt teams but has never faced Troy.

2. Varnado has scored in double figures in 13 straight games, averaging 18.9 points with three double-doubles over that stretch.

3. The Blue Devils are 107-35 all-time in the NCAA Tournament, marking the best winning percentage in tournament history.

PREDICTION: Duke 83, Troy 68