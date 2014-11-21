Preview: Troy at Georgia

A preseason illness has hindered the play of guard Kenny Gaines but he hopes to take another positive step when Georgia plays host to Troy on Friday. Gaines contracted mononucleosis and missed significant practice time so because of his absence, he missed the Bulldogs’ exhibition game against Georgia Southwestern and has not started in either of the team’s games against Georgia Tech or Stony Brook. Gaines struggled in the loss to the Yellow Jackets but seemed to bounce back in the win against the Seawolves in the NIT Season Tip-off with 13 points, two steals and a block in 27 minutes.

After averaging 13 points a game last season, Gaines is expected to blossom into a go-to scorer this season for Georgia. The Stony Brook game was an encouraging sign and he believes he’s rounding into shape. “Coach (Mark) Fox pulled me aside and said, ‘You have to play yourself into game shape,’ ’’ Gaines told reporters. “We don’t have that many practices, we have a couple of games in a short amount of days, so I just have to go hard every play.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, SECN Plus

ABOUT TROY (1-1): The Trojans have uncovered a star in sharpshooting freshman Wesley Person, Jr. Person scored 25 points, including 20 in the second half, of Troy’s 74-64 loss to Mississippi and if not for an injury to junior-college transfer Oskar Reinfelds (foot), Person might have been buried on the bench. Instead, he became the first freshman to start for the Trojans since Rob Lewin and Herbert Evans 14 years ago.

ABOUT GEORGIA (1-1): The Bulldogs’ win against Stony Brook featured a balanced offense that Fox stressed during the preseason. Georgia had five players reach double figures and seven with at least eight points, led by Charles Mann with 16 points and eight rebounds. Defense is a concern as the Bulldogs allowed Stony Brook’s Carson Puriefoy to score 21 points in the first half.

TIP-INS

1. In the Stony Brook win, Georgia finished 33-of-48 from the free-throw line and 14-of-21 made baskets were assisted.

2. Georgia’s next two games, against Troy and Florida Atlantic are not part of the NIT which resumes Nov. 26 against Gonzaga in Madison Square Garden.

3. Person is the son of former NBA player and Auburn star Wesley Person, Sr.

PREDICTION: Georgia 64, Troy 55