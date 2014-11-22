Georgia 82, Troy 60: Kenny Gaines recorded 12 points, seven rebounds and four blocks in his first start of the season as the host Bulldogs had little trouble with the Trojans.

Nemanja Djurisic and Marcus Thornton scored 17 points apiece for Georgia (2-1), which opened a double-digit lead in less than seven minutes and never saw the margin slip below nine. Charles Mann recorded 14 points and eight rebounds as the Bulldogs enjoyed a 43-33 advantage on the boards.

Wesley Person Jr. scored 20 points for Troy (1-2), which shot 26.9 percent from the field in the first half and could not recover. Chris Bilbo contributed 10 points, nine rebounds and four assists, while John Walton III scored nine points.

Gaines scored seven straight points in the early going and consecutive buckets by Djurisic pushed the lead to 11. After Cameron Forte’s tip-in gave Georgia a 31-16 advantage, neither team made a field goal for nearly three minutes before Yante Maten’s tip-in with 2:32 left in the first half ended the drought.

The Bulldogs led 38-25 at the break and extended the margin to 46-28 on Thornton’s bucket with 16:08 left before Bilbo answered with a four-point play 1:20 later to trim the deficit to 14. Musa Abdul-Aleem’s jumper pulled Troy to within 61-48 with 9:10 left, but Georgia responded with a 10-3 run - capped by Djurisic’s dunk.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Person is the son of former NBA player and Auburn star Wesley Person Sr. ... The Trojans were 6-of-18 from 3-point range while the Bulldogs were 4-of-15. ... Georgia was 12-of-20 from the free-throw line.