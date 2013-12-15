Preview: Troy at Kansas State

Kansas State got off to a bit of a slow start but picked it up with four straight victories. The Wildcats will look to make it five in a row behind a stifling defense when they host Troy on Sunday. Kansas State is near the bottom of Division I in scoring at 65.3 points per game but makes up for it on the other end, holding opponents to an average of 53 points during its winning streak.

The Wildcats held on for a 64-62 victory over South Dakota on Tuesday but came out of the game convinced they needed to get better. “From here on, competition gets bigger and better,” coach Bruce Weber said. “It is going to get tougher and tougher if we do not make any improvement. You do that in practice on a daily basis, and right now we do not go as intense as we need to in practice and I hope that changes sooner or later.” Weber had a few days to get his team prepared for the Trojans, who are coming off back-to-back wins.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, FSN Kansas City

ABOUT TROY (4-3): The Trojans are nearly as slow on the offensive end and struggle to 68.5 points per game on 41.1 percent shooting. Troy seemed to fix some of those shooting woes in an 85-69 victory over Alabama State on Dec. 7, especially forward Kevin Thomas, who recorded a double-double while going 9-of-11 from the floor. The Trojans are beginning a stretch of four road games in nine days but are looking forward to the trip bringing the team closer together. “This is the time when good teams start to come together,” senior guard Antoine Myers told the school’s website. “It takes some time to learn each other.”

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (6-3): The Wildcats are having some of the same issues with freshmen Marcus Foster and Wesley Iwundu joining three upperclassmen in the starting lineup. Foster is leading the team in scoring at 14.4 points but is shooting just 30.9 percent during the last four games as defenses have caught on to the freshman guard. Kansas State shares a common opponent with Troy in Mississippi, which the Wildcats knocked off 61-58 behind 15 points apiece from Foster and Thomas Gipson on Dec. 5. The Trojans dropped a 68-54 decision at Mississippi earlier.

TIP-INS

1. Kansas State has won 52 of its last 53 non-conference home games.

2. The Trojans are shooting just 25.2 percent from beyond the arc.

3. The Wildcats are 13-0 against current members of the Sun Belt Conference.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 72, Troy 61