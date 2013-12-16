(Updated: CHANGES Kansas State average points allowed to 59.4 in Game Notebook)

Kansas State 72, Troy 43: Marcus Foster led the way with 14 points as the Wildcats easily dispatched the visiting Trojans.

Will Spradling hit four 3-pointers en route to 14 points for Kansas State (7-3), which picked up its fifth straight win. Thomas Gipson contributed nine points and seven rebounds as the Wildcats built up a 44-27 advantage on the glass.

Antoine Myers scored 12 points to pace Troy (4-4), which dropped to 0-4 on the road. The Trojans shot 28 percent in the first half to fall into a big hole and never recovered.

Spradling opened the scoring with a 3-pointer and Foster had seven points during a game-opening 14-2 run as Kansas State jumped on top quickly and never trailed. Spradling’s 3-pointer with 5:22 left in the period pushed it to 29-9 and the Wildcats cruised into the break with a 37-15 cushion.

Foster had five points and Spradling buried another from beyond the arc during a 13-2 run to begin the second half that spread it out to 50-17. Troy cut it to a 20-point deficit midway through the second half but Spradling capped an 11-0 spurt with another 3-pointer as Kansas State put it away.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats have won 53 of their last 54 nonconference home games. … The Trojans entered the game shooting just 25.2 percent from beyond the arc and struggled to 3-of-19 against Kansas State. … The Wildcats are limiting opponents to an average of 59.4 points.