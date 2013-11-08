Preview: Troy at Mississippi

Marshall Henderson followed a headline-making season by making more news this summer, albeit not the good kind. The Mississippi guard, who led the Rebels to the SEC tournament title while leading the conference in scoring, will serve the first of a three-game suspension when the Rebels host Troy in their season opener Friday. Henderson, who averaged 20.1 points, was reprimanded by the NCAA for making an obscene gesture in the NCAA Tournament and was suspended by the school for the season opener and the first two SEC games after failing a drug test.

The Rebels bring high hopes into the season despite losing leading rebounder Murphy Holloway and leading shot-blocker Reginald Buckner. Seven letter-winners are back from the squad that tied a school record with 27 victories in 2012-13, led by senior Henderson and junior Jarvis Summers. The Trojans return six seniors for first-year head coach Phil Cunningham.

TV: 8:30 p.m. ET, no TV.

ABOUT TROY (2012-13: 12-21, 6-14 Sun Belt Conference): A new era begins for the Trojans following the retirement of Don Maestri after 31 years and 500 victories as head coach. The Trojans were picked ninth in the 10-team Sun Belt preseason coaches poll. Senior guard Hunter Williams is the team’s leading returning scorer (10.4 points) and was among the conference leaders in assists and 3-pointers last season.

ABOUT MISSISSIPPI (2012-13: 27-9, 12-6 Southeastern Conference): The volatile Henderson is offset in the Rebels’ backcourt by the steady hand of Summers, who finished second in the SEC in assist-to-turnover ratio in 2012-13. The frontcourt is of greater concern after the departure of Holloway and Buckner, and the fact returning forwards Demarco Cox and Aaron Jones suffered season-ending injuries a year ago. The Rebels were seventh in the SEC preseason media poll, with Henderson earning first-team honors.

TIP-INS

1. Mississippi finished seventh nationally last season in scoring (78.2) but lost 23.9 points between Holloway and Buckner.

2. The Rebels face four NCAA Tournament teams during non-conference play (Kansas State, Middle Tennessee State, Oregon and Western Kentucky) and will play in the Barclays Classic in New York City.

3. Cunningham spent 18 seasons as an assistant coach at James Madison, Georgia State, Mississippi State and Western Kentucky.

PREDICTION: Mississippi 83, Troy 60