Mississippi 69, Troy 54: Jarvis Summers scored 22 of his career-high 28 points in the first half as the host Rebels pulled away from the Trojans in the season opener for both teams.

Summers sparked an 18-2 first-half run, hitting four 3-pointers and scoring 15 points during the surge as Mississippi built a 29-13 lead. Summers finished 5-for-10 from 3-point range and Aaron Jones added a career-best 13 rebounds for the defending SEC tournament champions, who shot just 34.7 percent from the field.

Tevin Calhoun and Kevin Thomas each scored 11 points to lead the Trojans, who fell in Phil Cunningham’s head coaching debut. Troy also shot 34.7 percent from the field.

Summers took over with the game tied at 11 with 13:11 remaining in the first half, scoring 10 points as Mississippi reeled off 13 unanswered points. After two Jeff Mullahey free throws temporarily stopped the onslaught, Summers hit a 3-pointer and scored on a layup with 5:48 left before halftime to give the Rebels a 16-point advantage.

Derrick Millinghaus added 13 points for Mississippi, which played without leading scorer Marshall Henderson, who was suspended for the opener after failing a drug test this summer. Henderson also will sit out the Rebels’ first two SEC games in January.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Other than Summers, the Rebels struggled from the field in the opening half, shooting 7-for-33. … Mississippi outrebounded the Trojans 53-38. … Troy fell to 0-8 all-time against Mississippi.