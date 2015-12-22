Ole Miss 83, Troy 80

Forward Tomasz Gielo scored a career-high 23 points, including a key 3-pointer in overtime, to help Mississippi hold off Troy 83-80 on Tuesday in the final game at C.M. Tad Smith Coliseum in Oxford, Miss.

Guard Stefan Moody finished with 23 points for the Rebels, who won their seventh in a row and have more than a week off before heading to Kentucky on Jan. 2 to open SEC play.

Troy led 32-31 after a back-and-forth first half. But Ole Miss (10-2) grabbed control early in the second half, using a 15-4 run to take a 46-36 lead with 16 minutes to play.

The Trojans (5-6) stormed back in the final five minutes. A 3-pointer from guard Jeremy Hollimon trimmed the deficit to 66-64 with 3:30 to play. Hollimon then turned a steal into a layup that put Troy ahead for the first time since early in the second half.

The game went into overtime tied 73-73.

Hollimon scored 18 of his 22 points in the second half, and forward Jordan Varnado and guard Wesley Person each finished with 17 for the Trojans.

It was the 700th and final game at venerable Tad Smith Coliseum. The Rebels will open the new Pavilion at Ole Miss on Jan. 7 against Alabama.