Troy 82, South Florida 77

Troy outscored South Florida by 10 points in the second half and handed the Bulls an 82-77 loss in their season opener Friday night.

Jordon Varnado and Jeremy Holliman evenly split 42 points for the Trojans, and Varnado had a double-double as he also collected 11 rebounds. After allowing 49 points in the first half, Troy limited South Florida to just 28 after halftime.

South Florida had four of its starters hit double-figures in scoring. Senior guard Jahmal McMurray had a team-high 21 points and hit five 3-pointers on 15 attempts from beyond the arc.

Angel Nunez chipped in 18 points for the Bulls on 7-of-11 shooting and junior forward Chris Perry recorded a double-double with 13 points and a game-high 17 rebounds.

Though the scoring slowed down in the second half, the teams combined for 149 total field-goal attempts. Troy shot 41 percent (32-for-78) from the field and South Florida hit 36.6 percent of its field goals, shooting 26-of-71.