5 months ago
Sixth-seeded Troy snags Sun Belt title, NCAA berth
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Shift from non-GAAP bottom lines could be good for stocks
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
Jerry Lewis, king of goofball comedy, dies at 91
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
'I want justice for my son': Rage in Philippines over Duterte's drug war
#US College Basketball
March 12, 2017 / 8:20 PM / 5 months ago

Sixth-seeded Troy snags Sun Belt title, NCAA berth

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sixth-seeded Troy snags Sun Belt title, NCAA berth

Sixth-seeded Troy capped an improbable run to the Sun Belt Conference tournament title with its fourth win in five days, toppling fourth-seeded Texas State 59-53 on Sunday at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

Jordan Varnado carried the Trojans (22-14) down the stretch, scoring their last 10 points and finishing with a team-high 18 to go along with 12 rebounds. Wesley Person added 16 points and Jeremy Hollimon had 15 as Troy clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2003.

Kendall Gilder-Tilbury bagged a game-high 19 points for the Bobcats (20-13), making 4 of 7 3-pointers. Immanuel King added 11 points.

Troy opened a 10-point lead late in the first half and settled for a 27-21 advantage at intermission. The Trojans shot just 35 percent from the field, including a dreadful 1 of 17 on 3-pointers, but was 16 of 19 at the foul line, including 14 of 16 in the second half.

