Sixth-seeded Troy snags Sun Belt title, NCAA berth

Sixth-seeded Troy capped an improbable run to the Sun Belt Conference tournament title with its fourth win in five days, toppling fourth-seeded Texas State 59-53 on Sunday at Lakefront Arena in New Orleans.

Jordan Varnado carried the Trojans (22-14) down the stretch, scoring their last 10 points and finishing with a team-high 18 to go along with 12 rebounds. Wesley Person added 16 points and Jeremy Hollimon had 15 as Troy clinched its first NCAA Tournament berth since 2003.

Kendall Gilder-Tilbury bagged a game-high 19 points for the Bobcats (20-13), making 4 of 7 3-pointers. Immanuel King added 11 points.

Troy opened a 10-point lead late in the first half and settled for a 27-21 advantage at intermission. The Trojans shot just 35 percent from the field, including a dreadful 1 of 17 on 3-pointers, but was 16 of 19 at the foul line, including 14 of 16 in the second half.