Preview: Truman State at Creighton

Big East officials noticed Creighton was the only team in the conference without a game this weekend just about the time league play was about to begin, so they forced the Bluejays to find an opponent in order to give every team less than 48 hours to prepare for the Big East Marathon for Martin Luther King Day. No. 8 Creighton eventually found a taker in nearby Division II foe Truman State (Mo.), and the teams brought together a bit by fate will meet in Omaha on Saturday.

Due to the late and unusual mandate, Bluejays coach Greg McDermott reached out to Bulldogs coach Chris Foster, who played for McDermott at Northern Iowa from 2001-05, and a match was made. Creighton enters this contest on a roll after shooting 55.4 percent in a 75-64 victory over No. 13 Butler on Wednesday, although McDermott told reporters he felt his team played its best half of defense of the season in the opening 20 minutes as the Bluejays cruised to a 47-27 halftime edge. Creighton has won 16 of its first 17 for the fourth time in school history and done so mostly on the strength of its prolific offense, which ranks 12th in Division I in scoring (86.8 points) and first in field-goal percentage (53.8). The Bluejays figure to have little problem moving to 17-1 against the Bulldogs, who will be playing their third contest in as many days after splitting conference games at home against Southern Indiana and Bellarmine.

TV: Noon ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT TRUMAN STATE (13-4): The Bulldogs convert 11.2 3-pointers per game and boast three players who have made at least 30 triples and shoot at least 40 percent beyond the arc, including their top three scorers: guards Jake Velky (17.9 points, 50-3-pointers), Cory Myers (13.8, 30) and Nathan Messer (13 points per game, 58). However, it was guard Dwight Sistrunk, Jr. who powered them to victory on Friday, scoring 16 of his team-high 18 points in the second half to help the Bulldogs rally back from a 19-point first-half deficit against Bellarmine. Forward Billy Daniel has provided a lift of the bench over the last four games, finishing in double figures three times over that stretch after pouring in a season-high 16 Friday.

ABOUT CREIGHTON (16-1): Senior point guard Maurice Watson Jr. (13.6 points) is coming off his second 21-point game in Big East action and continues to lead the country in assists (nine per game) while shooting 50.5 percent, but he averages a conference-high 3.9 turnovers and committed a career-worst eight Wednesday. Sophomore guard Khyri Thomas (12.7 points, 5.6 rebounds) enjoyed one of the finest games of his brief career, finishing with 14 points on 6-of-10 from the field while tying a career high with 12 boards. Justin Patton (14 points per game, 6.2 rebounds) went 5-for-6 from the floor against Butler to lift his Big East-best field-goal percentage to 74.6 percent; the 7-0 freshman center is averaging 18 points on 72.4-percent shooting in Big East play.

TIP-INS

1. Saturday will count on the Bluejays' record but will serve only as an exhibition contest for Truman State, which won the only meeting between the schools in 1947.

2. The only other time Creighton opened 17-1 was during the 2012-13 campaign. Assuming they defeat the Bulldogs, the Bluejays will eye their first-ever 18-1 start at No. 14 Xavier on Monday.

3. Watson needs nine more assists to become the 19th player in Division I history to reach 800 for his career.

PREDICTION: Creighton 102, Truman State 55