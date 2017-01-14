No. 8 Creighton overpowers Truman State

OMAHA, Neb. -- Creighton sprinted to an early lead, sputtered a bit in the middle and finally dusted Truman State in the final 12 minutes on Saturday en route to a 101-69 victory in the Bluejays' final non-conference game of the season.

This was a game the No. 8-ranked Bluejays had to schedule after an edict from the Big East Conference that all teams needed to play on Saturday before a full slate of conference games Monday.

Creighton would have been the only team without a quick turnaround for that special schedule of games.

"Obviously, I was much more pleased with the second half than I was with the first," coach Greg McDermott said. "I thought we started well, but I thought we got a little casual really on both ends of the floor.

"We started going for some of their shot fakes, and that's something we talked about not doing."

Kansas State transfer Marcus Foster led three Creighton players in double figures with 21 points before an announced crowd of 17,466. Foster broke out of a three-game shooting slump by making 9 of 11 shots, including 2 of 3 from 3-point range.

"Individually, I needed a game like this," Foster said. "The last three games I haven't played well or shot anywhere near the way I can. A game like this under my belt going into a league game on Monday definitely will help me get back into a rhythm."

Redshirt freshman Justin Patton scored 14 points and had a game-high 10 rebounds, while Cole Huff added 10 points.

Creighton out-rebounded the Bulldogs, 55-29.

The Blue Jays bolted to a 15-3 lead at the first media timeout and held a 12-3 rebounding advantage in that opening 5:27 of the game.

The Creighton only starter left in after before the break was Foster.

The Bulldogs sliced into Creighton's lead when Cory Myers made a 3-pointer from the top of the key to get within 19-8.

Creighton's first half lead peaked at 20 when a second consecutive layup by Foster put the Bluejays ahead 43-23 with 3:41 remaining before halftime.

But Truman State wasn't finished.

The Bulldogs went on an 11-1 run over the next 3:09 to cut Creighton's lead to 44-34. Connor Erickson scored eight of those points on two layups, a 15-foot jumper from the right side and two free throws.

Jake Velky dropped in a 25-foot 3-point bomb from the right wing to get the Bulldogs within 10 points for the first time in nearly 16 minutes. Those were the only first half points for both Erickson and Velky.

"The guys were excited," Bulldogs coach Chris Foster said. "They wanted to come in here and compete. Obviously we knew we were out-manned a little bit. They've just got an unbelievable team. Size and skill and so many pieces.

"We didn't get outside of who we were because of the stage was a little bigger. I was really proud of that, particularly toward the end of the first half."

Foster, who led all players with 12 first half points, made one of two free throws to give Creighton its 45-34 halftime lead. Patton had 11 points and seven rebounds at intermission.

The Bluejays came out of halftime swinging and got their lead back to 18 points in under three minutes. Foster got things started with three buckets -- two dunks and a layup -- in the opening 100 seconds.

Once again Creighton hit a mini-slump, missing six of its next seven shots, and the Bulldogs crept back to within 58-44. The Bluejays then hit the pedal and finally began to speed away from Truman the way most thought they would.

Over the next 4:48, the Bluejays more than doubled their lead with a 17-2 run that expanded their margin to 75-46.

Truman ended its nearly six-minute scoring drought with an old-fashioned 3-point play -- a layup and free throw -- by Connor Lusso with 9:38 remaining in the game.

Creighton's reserves got plenty of playing time as the starting five went to the bench for good over the final 10 minutes. The lead grew to 30 on their watch on Ronnie Harrell's layup with 5:34 remaining.

"I think we accomplished what we wanted today," McDermott said. "We took advantage of what they gave us and that was better to see. We got some guys on the floor, which is really important.

"For them to get some game time that we can break down on film is really invaluable for them."

NOTES: Creighton's next game will be the second of five in Monday's Big East Conference Basketball Marathon. The Bluejays left for Cincinnati shortly after Saturday's win over Truman State for their 2:30 p.m. EST game against No. 15-ranked Xavier. ... Truman State is in Kirksville, Mo., in north-central Missouri. Among its notable alums are former boxing great Ken Norton, actress Jenna Fischer (Pam from The Office) and Creighton volleyball coach Kirsten Bernthal Booth, who led the Blue Jays to the program's first Elite Eight appearance in December. ... Maurice Watson moved into a tie for ninth on Creighton's career assists list in only his 52nd game. With six on Saturday, Watson passed Duan Cole and pulled even with Josh Dotzler at 388. With two more assists, Watson will reach the 800 milestone for his career, which began at Boston University.