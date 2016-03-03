FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCF 73, Tulane 65
March 3, 2016 / 2:25 AM / 2 years ago

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Tacko Fall scored 17 points and grabbed 13 rebounds as UCF snapped its seven-game losing streak with a 73-65 victory over Tulane on Wednesday in Orlando, Fla.

Fall, a 7-foot-6 freshman, went 8 for 8 from the floor and the Knights (12-16, 6-11 American Athletic Conference) held on as their 17-point second-half lead was trimmed to four with less than three minutes to go. Their last victory came Feb. 4 - also against the Green Wave.

Adonys Henriquez added 16 points for UCF and was 4 of 8 from 3-point range. Daiquan Walkers poured in game-high 20 points as the Knights shot 44.1 percent from the floor and outrebounded the Green Wave, 50-31.

Malik Morgan had 17 points for Tulane (10-20, 3-14) and hit a trio of 3-pointers. Louis Dabney added 14 points for the Green Wave.

