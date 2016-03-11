Tulane 65, Central Florida 63

Louis Dabney and Von Julien paced a balanced Tulane attack, leading the Green Wave to a 65-63 victory over Central Florida on Thursday in the American Athletic Conference Championship tournament in Orlando, Fla.

Dabney finished with 13 points and hit a clinching free throw in the final seconds to secure the win for the Green Wave. Julien, a freshman guard, added 11 points, and Malik Morgan finished with 10 points and nine rebounds for the Green Wave.

Tulane advanced to face No. 2-seed Houston on Friday evening.

Tulane led 29-21 at halftime, but Central Florida quickly rallied back in the second half. Matt Williams hit a 3-pointer to tie the score, 33-33, at the 16-minute mark. The Knights used an 8-0 run to take a 53-49 lead with five minutes to play.

But Tulane wouldn’t go away. Guard Melvin Frazier converted a three-point play and had a big block in the final minute to help the Green Wave defeat Central Florida for the first time this season.

A.J. Davis scored 20 points and grabbed nine rebounds to lead Central Florida, and sophomore guard Adonys Henriquez added 15 points for the Knights.