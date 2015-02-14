Preview: Tulane at Cincinnati

Tulane and host Cincinnati will meet up Saturday afternoon for the first time in nearly 10 years and both will be looking to regain momentum in American Athletic Conference play. The Bearcats are coming off a loss Tuesday against Temple after they beat the Owls earlier this season. One player averages double figures in scoring for the Bearcats and that’s guard Troy Caupain, but he hasn’t surpassed his 10.2 average in three of the last four games.

Tulane has lost five straight and it’s easy to see where the problems lie. The three starting guards for the Green Wave, who happen to be the three players averaging double figures in scoring, have been well off the mark during the losing streak. Leading scorer Louis Dabney is 17-for-58 from the floor in that span, second-leading scorer Jonathan Stark is 13-for-52 and third-leading scorer Jay Hook is 14-for-42, a combined 28.9 percent.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULANE (13-10, 4-7 American): The Green Wave would look to the frontcourt for scoring help, but there’s not much there. Tre Dye is averaging 5.3 points and hasn’t surpassed that mark in the last five games, and fellow starter Ryan Smith is averaging 2.8 points and has combined for nine points in the last six games. Dylan Osetkowski, the team’s fourth-leading scorer at 6.3, may develop into an offensive force in the future, but the 6-9 freshman is still feeling his way through his first season.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (17-7, 8-4): The hottest player for Cincinnati is guard Farad Cobb, who’s averaging 14 points in the last four games, reaching double figures in each outing while shooting 10-for-20 from 3-point range in that span. Cobb comes off the bench for the Bearcats, but should continue stealing minutes from starter Kevin Johnson, who is 7-for-32 from the floor in the last four games, including 5-for-20 from beyond the arc, while combining for 19 points. Cincinnati forward Jermaine Sanders is another starter who can’t seem to string together two good games and he’s coming off a scoreless effort in 21 minutes against Temple.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati has won the last 10 meetings.

2. Hook has 167 3-pointers in his career and needs 27 more to pass Jerald Honeycutt for second on the school’s all-time career list.

3. Tulane last defeated the Bearcats in the 1990-91 season.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 74, Tulane 66