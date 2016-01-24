Preview: Tulane at Cincinnati

Cincinnati does not exactly light up the scoreboard, but it’s a whole lot better on offense than Tulane. The Bearcats may only need to break 50 points to turn away the Green Wave, who visit Cincinnati on Sunday.

Tulane secured its lone American Athletic Conference win with an 81-70 victory at USF on Jan. 12, but has since averaged 43.5 points in a pair of losses to SMU and Connecticut. The Green Wave shot 25.9 percent from the floor and managed only 18 first-half points in the 60-42 setback at the Huskies on Tuesday. The Bearcats bounced back from a double-overtime loss at Temple by holding off Memphis 76-72 on Thursday to pull back over .500 in conference play. “I’ve said this for a while, our league is way better than it’s been, especially one thru seven,” Cincinnati coach Mick Cronin told reporters before stressing that he and the players were taking the season one game at a time.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULANE (8-12, 1-6 AAC): Green Wave shooting guard Louis Dabney’s own shooting woes provide a microcosm for the team as a whole. The senior is leading the team in scoring at an average of 13.1 points but is shooting just 32.9 percent from the floor, including 28.9 percent from 3-point range. Dabney went 6-of-16 from the floor (37.5 percent) in the loss to Connecticut, which marked his best shooting performance in AAC play.

ABOUT CINCINNATI (14-6, 4-3): Bearcats guard Troy Caupain put up more points in the win over Memphis than Tulane managed in either half of its game on Tuesday, finishing with a career-high 25 on 9-of-16 shooting. ”It feels good to win that way,” Caupain told reporters. “The last couple that we lost was because of a rebound we didn’t grab, or a box out that we didn’t do or a late turnover. I‘m just glad that as a team we closed out the game well.” Caupain is averaging 19.5 points in the last two games after managing one point on 0-of-10 shooting in a win over Houston on Jan. 13.

TIP-INS

1. Cincinnati F Octavius Ellis scored in double figures in each of the last four games.

2. Tulane freshman G Kain Harris is scoreless on 0-of-6 shooting in a combined 28 minutes over the last two contests.

3. The schools split two meetings last season, with the Green Wave earning a 63-47 win at the Bearcats on Feb. 28.

PREDICTION: Cincinnati 68, Tulane 53