Tulane 50, Cincinnati 49: Jonathan Stark hit a 3-pointer at the buzzer as the visiting Green Wave took down the Bearcats.

Jay Hook had 18 points and eight rebounds to lead Tulane (14-10, 5-7 American Athletic), which ended a five-game losing streak. Stark finished with nine points, six rebounds and four assists while Dylan Osetkowski and Payton Henson led the reserves with seven points apiece for the Green Wave.

Octavius Ellis had 15 points, six rebounds and three blocks to lead Cincinnati (17-8, 8-5), which had won 10 straight against Tulane. Gary Clark and Deshaun Morman finished with eight points apiece for the Bearcats, who outshot the Green Wave 44 percent to 34.6.

Clark gave Cincinnati a 49-47 lead with a driving layup with five seconds remaining, but Tulane elected not to call timeout and Stark took the ball the length of the floor and released his game-winner with just under a second remaining. Cincinnati led by six points with 9:05 left but couldn’t extend its lead against the Green Wave, who tied the score for the final time on Osetkowski’s dunk with 34 seconds left.

Neither team broke into double figures until more than 12 minutes had expired and the Green Wave eventually took a 19-13 lead into the half after Hook scored the final five points. Tulane extended the margin to as much as eight early in the second half before a 10-0 run moved Cincinnati ahead by four points with 11:06 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Tulane leading scorer Louis Dabney (13.6) finished with three points on 1-for-9 from the field, putting him at 18-for-67 in the last six games. … Cincinnati G Farad Cobb, who came in averaging 14 points in February, finished with six points on 3-for-10 from the field. … The Bearcats shot 5-for-13 from the free-throw line.