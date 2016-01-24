FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cincinnati 97, Tulane 75
#US College Basketball
January 24, 2016 / 7:27 PM / 2 years ago

Cincinnati 97, Tulane 75

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Cincinnati 97, Tulane 75

Cincinnati forwards Shaq Thomas and Gary Clark each scored 17 points, and the hot-shooting Bearcats throttled Tulane 97-75 at Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati on Sunday.

The Bearcats (15-6, 5-3 American) jumped out to a 27-5 lead six minutes into the game and were never challenged. Cincinnati has won four of its last five to stay in the hunt in the American Conference race.

Guard Farad Cobb scored 16 points and point guard Troy Caupain added eight points and handed out nine assists. The Bearcats shot 56.5 percent from the floor and 52.4 percent from beyond the 3-point line.

Tulane won at Cincinnati on a buzzer-beat last season, but was overwhelmed by the Bearcats on Saturday. The Green Wave turned it over 19 times and struggled to compete on the backboards when the starting units were in the game.

Guard Malik Morgan scored 23 points to lead Tulane in a losing effort. The Green Wave (8-13, 1-7 American) suffered their third straight loss and sixth in the last seven games. Guard Von Julien came off the bench to add 12 points for Tulane.

