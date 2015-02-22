Preview: Tulane at Connecticut

Defending national champion Connecticut will try to remain above the .500 mark in American Athletic Conference play when it hosts Tulane on Sunday afternoon. The rebuilding Huskies enter the contest in sixth place in the AAC, two games above the seventh-place Green Wave. UConn, behind 18 points and nine rebounds by guard Ryan Boatright, won the first ever meeting between the two schools, 62-53, on Feb. 7 in New Orleans.

The Huskies bring a two-game losing streak into the contest after losing road games at No. 21 SMU (73-55) and Memphis (75-72) while the Green Wave have dropped six of their last seven with the lone win coming at Cincinnati, 50-49, on Feb. 14. One bright spot in the loss at Memphis for UConn was the performance of highly touted 6-foot-7 freshman swingman Daniel Hamilton, who finished with 25 points, 13 rebounds, seven assists and three steals. “It’s encouraging going forward, but you want to win,” UConn coach Kevin Ollie told the Hartford Courant. “We’ve all seen Daniel do things like this, but not to this capacity. He’s a wonderful player.”

TV: 4 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TULANE (14-11, 5-8 AAC): The Green Wave led much of the first meeting with the Huskies before wearing down at the end as UConn closed with a 14-7 run. Guard Louis Dabney (12.7) leads the team in scoring but has more turnovers (47) than assists (36). Guards Jay Hook (11.4) and Jonathan Stark (11.3) also are averaging in double figures with Hook shooting a team best 39 percent from 3-point range.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (14-11, 7-6): Boatright, named one of 17 finalists for the Cousy Award on Friday, leads the team in scoring (17.6) and assists (4.3) and is also shooting 41.3 percent from 3-point range. Hamilton is second on the team in both scoring (10.8) and assists (3.4) and is averaging a team high 7.2 rebounds. Amida Brimah, a 7-foot sophomore center from Ghana, also is averaging in double figures (10.2) and has blocked 76 shots.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane is shooting just 41.7 percent, which ranks 265th nationally.

2. UConn finished with a 22-3 edge in fast-break points in the first meeting.

3. Brimah had a career-high eight blocks in just 15 minutes at Tulane.

PREDICTION: UConn 68, Tulane 57