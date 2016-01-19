Preview: Tulane at Connecticut

Connecticut is struggling to get a winning streak going in American Athletic Conference play but is about to embark on a stretch of three straight games at home. The Huskies will kick off that span on Tuesday by hosting Tulane, which is having its own problems in conference play.

UConn alternated losses and wins in its last four games and earned a split of a two-game road trip with a 69-57 win at Houston on Sunday, outscoring the Cougars 41-22 after the break. “We were desperate,” guard Sterling Gibbs told the Hartford Courant. “We knew that we had to get this one, and we just dug in.” The Green Wave’s 0-4 start in AAC play included a 75-67 home loss to UConn, and persistent low scoring performances continue to haunt the team. Tulane kept it close against undefeated SMU at home on Sunday but could not find any offense down the stretch and ended up falling 60-45.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, CBS Sports Network

ABOUT TULANE (8-11, 1-5 AAC): Scoring is up all over NCAA basketball with the shorter shot clock, but the Green Wave are among the bottom quarter of Division I teams in scoring at an average of 65.9 points. Tulane appeared to get the offense figured out in a 49-point second half that led to the first conference win, 81-70 at South Florida on Jan. 12, but it shot just 29.2 percent from the floor in the loss to the Mustangs on Sunday. Leading scorer Louis Dabney (13.2 points) is a big part of those struggles and is 17-of-68 from the floor in AAC play.

ABOUT CONNECTICUT (12-5, 3-2): Guard Rodney Purvis, who started and scored a team-high 20 points in the win at Tulane on Jan. 2, managed one point in 20 minutes off the bench on Sunday as coach Kevin Ollie tinkers with the lineup. The Huskies don’t have the veteran point guard like Kemba Walker, Shabazz Napier or Ryan Boatright around to take control anymore, and senior transfer Gibbs is trying to fill that role. “We knew that we had to get together and turn this thing around,” Gibbs told the Courant after Sunday’s win. “It’s a new team. We have new pieces, but at the same time, we have everything that it takes to go far at the end of the season, and we wanted to make sure that started now.”

TIP-INS

1. Tulane G Melvin Frazier, who went scoreless in the Jan. 2 loss to UConn, is averaging 13 points in the last two games.

2. Connecticut F Daniel Hamilton is 14-of-61 from the field in the last five games.

3. The Green Wave are 0-3 against the Huskies since joining the AAC.

PREDICTION: Connecticut 72, Tulane 59