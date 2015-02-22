Connecticut 67, Tulane 60: Amida Brimah scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and blocked four shots as the host Huskies snapped a two-game losing streak in American Athletic Conference play.

Ryan Boatright scored 16 points and had four steals and Daniel Hamilton finished with seven points, nine rebounds and nine assists for Connecticut (15-11, 8-6). Omar Calhoun added 12 points for the Huskies, who finished with a 34-12 edge in points in the paint.

Louis Dabney scored 19 points, making 5-of-8 3-pointers, and Dylan Osetkowski finished with 12 points and six rebounds for Tulane (14-12, 5-9). The Green Wave shot just 38 percent and turned the ball over 14 times but stayed in the game by connecting on 10-of-25 3-pointers.

Brimah, who had a career-high eight blocks in just 15 minutes in the first meeting with the Green Wave, had three more blocks to go along with six points in the first seven minutes as UConn jumped out to a quick 16-7 lead. After Tulane used an 11-2 run highlighted by a Dabney 3-pointer to pull even at 18-18, Boatright scored nine points in the final five minutes to help propel the Huskies to a 34-27 halftime lead.

Tulane rallied to go ahead 48-45 midway through the second half before UConn bounced back to take a 60-52 lead behind a 15-4 run highlighted by a pair of Brimah dunks off Hamilton lob passes and a 3-pointer by Boatright that bounced high off the rim, hit the top of the backboard and came back down through the net. The Green Wave never got closer than five points the rest of the way.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Brimah was 8-of-8 from the floor with three dunks. ... UConn improved to 9-0 when leading at halftime. ... Tulane fell to 4-3 in AAC road games.