Connecticut 60, Tulane 42
January 20, 2016 / 2:27 AM / 2 years ago

Connecticut 60, Tulane 42

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Connecticut 60, Tulane 42

Connecticut forward Shonn Miller led all scorers with 18 points, and Tulane went seven minutes, 49 seconds without scoring in the second half in the Huskies’ a 60-42 victory over the Green Wave Tuesday night at XL Center in Hartford, Conn.

UConn (13-5, 4-2 American Athletic Conference) won consecutive games for the first time in January. The Huskies were coming off an important win at Houston.

Guard Omar Calhoun came off the bench to score 12 points for the Huskies, who shot 35.8 percent in the victory. UConn was 3-for-14 from 3-point range.

Guard Louis Dabney finished with 15 points to top the Green Wave. Tulane (8-12, 1-6) lost for the sixth time in seven games, shot 25.9 percent and committed 16 turnovers.

Tulane cut UConn’s lead to nine with 9:48 remaining. The Green Wave didn’t score again until guard Melvin Frazier hit a basket with 1:59 remaining. UConn’s biggest lead was 22 after two free throws by Calhoun with 2:17 left.

The teams combined to make just one of their last 14 shots in the first half, and UConn took a 32-18 lead at the halftime break. The Huskies were shooting over 50 percent on the way a 19-point lead with just over six minutes in the half, but they settled for 43 percent after going cold.

Miller was 5-for-8 from the field and led all scorers with 12 points at halftime. Tulane had more turnovers (eight) than field goals (six) in the opening half.

