Preview: Tulane at East Carolina

Both teams look to begin their maiden voyage in the American Athletic Conference on a positive note when Tulane visits East Carolina on Wednesday afternoon. Tulane had won nine straight before dropping a 66-57 decision at No. 19 Washington and losing to No. 17 St. John’s 82-57 in New York. The Pirates, who spent last season in Conference USA along with Tulane, come in after winning consecutive games for the first time this season and three of their last four.

It will be a battle of strong backcourts as B.J. Tyson and Terry Whisnant of East Carolina will be tested by Louis Dabney, Jay Hook and Jonathan Stark of Tulane. Whisnant, a transfer from Florida State, is averaging almost 16 points over the last five games after scoring 17 in the 71-50 victory over UNC-Greensboro on Sunday. Dabney and Hook have combined to sink 40.2 percent of their 3-point attempts.

TV: Noon ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULANE (9-3): Dabney leads the team in scoring (12.5), including a season-high 22 in the Green Wave’s last victory against Jackson State on Dec. 19. Hook (11.7 points), a senior, has drained 26 from 3-point range in the first 12 games and boasts 143 in his career – fifth most in school history -- while Stark averages 11.6 points and a team-best 3.6 assists. Freshman center Dylan Osetkowski is becoming more of a factor, recording 20 points and 16 rebounds in the last two games combined.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (7-6): Forward Caleb White and Tyson lead the team in scoring at 13.7 per game, but have been going in opposite directions of late. White has averaged 16.3 points in the last three victories while Tyson has totaled 23 points in three games since posting 14 in the victory over James Madison on Dec. 13. Forward Michel-Ofik Nzege, a 6-7 forward from Switzerland, has averaged 13 points over the last two games and is shooting 75.9 percent from the field this season.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane won at East Carolina 59-54 last January to end a five-game losing streak in the series, which Tulane leads 10-7.

2. East Carolina G Paris Roberts-Campbell, who averaged 11.9 points last season, has scored 23 total points in three games since returning from a knee injury.

3. The Green Wave averages 7.3 steals per contest, most in the AAC.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 70, Tulane 64