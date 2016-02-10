Preview: Tulane at East Carolina

Teams in desperate search of a victory in American Athletic Conference play meet Wednesday when Tulane visits East Carolina. The Green Wave have lost six straight games while the Pirates have dropped their last two and eight of 10.

Tulane hasn’t won since beating USF on Jan. 12 and has been off since a 70-62 home defeat against UCF on Thursday. Senior guard Louis Dabney scored 18 points but no other teammate could muster double figures as the Green Wave shot only 40 percent. East Carolina opened league play with six consecutive losses before a road win at Memphis and a home triumph against Temple, but the Pirates dropped a 97-93, double-overtime contest against Houston prior to Sunday’s 85-67 loss at Connecticut. Senior Prince Williams led the way with 21 points - one off his career high - and sophomore guard B.J. Tyson added 11 points and three assists.

TV: 6:15 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULANE (8-16, 1-10 AAC): Dabney (13.3 points) leads the team in scoring, but shoots 34.1 percent from the floor, including 28.3 percent from 3-point range. Junior wing Malik Morgan contributes 11.3 points and leads the team with 38 made shots from the arc but shoots only 33 percent on 3-pointers. Entering Tuesday, the team ranked 336th among 346 Division I teams by shooting 29 percent from the arc.

ABOUT EAST CAROLINA (10-13, 2-8): The 6-5 Williams averages 9.4 points for the season but 18.2 in his last five games on 31-of-60 shooting, including 14-of-25 from beyond the arc. Tyson leads the team in scoring at 15 points per game and also chips in five rebounds, and junior guard Caleb White is second in scoring at 13.1 and leads in 3-pointers with 51 while shooting 39.2 percent from the arc. In AAC play, the Pirates rank last in scoring defense (78.2), opponents’ field-goal percentage (48.2) and blocks (23) as well as free throws attempted (151).

TIP-INS

1. Tulane beat East Carolina 67-59 last season as Dabney contributed 19 points and five assists and White chipped in 11 points.

2. The Green Wave have committed eight and six turnovers, respectively, in the last two games.

3. Tyson has shot 35.4 percent in his last three games, including 5-of-20 from the arc, after shooting 50.8 percent in his previous four contests.

PREDICTION: East Carolina 72, Tulane 67