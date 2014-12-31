(Updated: CORRECTS 1:16 to 1:15 in graph 5)

Tulane 67, East Carolina 59: Jonathan Stark recorded a season-high 22 points on 8-of-11 shooting as the visiting Green Wave defeated the Pirates in the American Athletic Conference debut for both teams.

Louis Dabney contributed 19 points and five assists for Tulane (10-3), which closed the first half with a 25-2 run to take the lead for good. Kajon Mack made all four of his shots to add 10 points off the bench for the Green Wave, who shot 54.2 percent from the field and made 8-of-13 from behind the 3-point arc.

Paris Roberts-Campbell made 4-of-5 from 3-point range en route to a season-high 14 points for East Carolina (7-7, 0-1), which saw its two-game win streak end. Terry Whisnant registered 12 points and Caleb White added 11 for the Pirates.

East Carolina scored 13 of the first 17 points and led 24-10 after consecutive 3-pointers by Roberts-Campbell with a little over eight minutes left in the first half. Dabney scored the next eight points and 13 in all during the run as Tulane held the Pirates without a field goal the rest of the first half for a 35-26 lead at intermission.

White drained three 3-pointers during a 9-2 run to trim East Carolina’s deficit to 48-47, but Stark made his fourth from behind the arc and Green Wave led by six with 6:30 to go. The Pirates pulled within 61-58 before Mack and Stark answered with baskets, and Payton Henson made two free throws with 1:15 left to seal it.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Green Wave turned the ball over only seven times and made 7-of-8 from the free-throw line. … East Carolina G B.J. Tyson, who came in tied for the team lead in scoring with Whisnant, took only three shots and finished with six points. … Tulane has won the last two meetings after losing five straight to the Pirates.