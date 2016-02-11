Tulane 100, East Carolina 92 (3 OT)

Tulane guard Louis Dabney hit two big shots and finished with 32 points, helping the Green Wave snap a six-game losing streak with a 100-92 win over East Carolina in triple overtime Wednesday at Minges Coliseum at Greenville, North Carolina.

Dabney hit a spinning one-hander in the lane that sent the game into overtime, and he connected on a tying 3-pointer late in the first overtime to force a second OT.

Dabney finished with 32 points for the Green Wave (9-16, 2-10 American).

Guard Malik Morgan heated up in the second half and finished with 26 points for Tulane. Forward Dylan Osetkowski scored 16 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, and guard Cameron Reynolds added 11 points and 12 boards.

Guards B.J. Tyson and Prince Williams each scored 25 points to lead the Pirates, while guard Kentrell Barkley added 20 points and 14 rebounds.

East Carolina (10-14, 2-9 American) led the majority of the first half, capitalizing on 12 Tulane turnovers, but struggled to distance itself from the Green Wave. Morgan hit a 3-pointer with three seconds left in the half, cutting the Pirates’ lead to 34-28 at intermission. Osetkowski had 11 first-half points.

The Pirates tried to pull away in the second half but couldn’t do it. Barkley completed a three-point play that put East Carolina up 48-36 with 14 minutes to play. The Pirates maintained a double-digit lead until Morgan heated up.

Morgan hit a pair of 3-pointers, then made a layup that cut East Carolina’s lead to 61-59 with 6:33 to play. He cut the deficit to one on another 3-pointer with 2:50 left. Dabney then tied the score on a three-point play with 1:42 to go.