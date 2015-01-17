Preview: Tulane at Houston

One might expect a tired Tulane squad when it visits Houston on Saturday for an American Athletic Conference matchup. The Green Wave dropped a triple-overtime marathon at UCF on Wednesday. Tulane’s trio of guards, led by Louis Dabney’s 26 , combined for 69 points in a contest that feature 23 lead changes and 18 ties.

Houston’s losing streak reached six games - all in the conference - with a 66-61 defeat at East Carolina on Wednesday. The Cougars, who also lost an overtime decision against UCF this season, jumped out to a 7-4 start to the season, but things have come unraveled for Kelvin Sampson in his first year as coach. The Cougars do have a strong duo in juniors Jherrod Stiggers and Devonta Pollard, but they’re 10th in both rebounding and shooting among AAC teams.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULANE (12-5, 3-2 AAC): The Green Wave are off to a fine start with a dozen wins, but the results could be a bit misleading. Tulsa entered the week with a schedule rated as 337th in the nation. Jay Hook knocked down seven 3-pointers on Wednesday, one shy of his school record, while Dabney and Jonathan Stark both reached double figures for the 12th time this season.

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-9, 0-5): Stiggers ranks second in the conference in scoring (16.8 points) and Pollard is a double-double threat (11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds), but the Cougars have gotten little consistency elsewhere. While Tulane’s strength of schedule certainly is suspect, Houston’s non-conference slate ranked 349th out of 351 teams heading into the week. The teams split last season’s contests, with both winning at home.

TIP-INS

1. Houston is 5-4 at home.

2. Tulane reserve guard Cameron Reynolds is out with a hand injury.

3. Stiggers scored a season-low five points last time out after posting double figures in the previous dozen games.

PREDICTION: Houston 75, Tulane 71