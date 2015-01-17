FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Preview: Tulane at Houston
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 17, 2015 / 7:33 PM / 3 years ago

Preview: Tulane at Houston

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

One might expect a tired Tulane squad when it visits Houston on Saturday for an American Athletic Conference matchup. The Green Wave dropped a triple-overtime marathon at UCF on Wednesday. Tulane’s trio of guards, led by Louis Dabney’s 26 , combined for 69 points in a contest that feature 23 lead changes and 18 ties.

Houston’s losing streak reached six games - all in the conference - with a 66-61 defeat at East Carolina on Wednesday. The Cougars, who also lost an overtime decision against UCF this season, jumped out to a 7-4 start to the season, but things have come unraveled for Kelvin Sampson in his first year as coach. The Cougars do have a strong duo in juniors Jherrod Stiggers and Devonta Pollard, but they’re 10th in both rebounding and shooting among AAC teams.

TV: Noon, ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULANE (12-5, 3-2 AAC): The Green Wave are off to a fine start with a dozen wins, but the results could be a bit misleading. Tulsa entered the week with a schedule rated as 337th in the nation. Jay Hook knocked down seven 3-pointers on Wednesday, one shy of his school record, while Dabney and Jonathan Stark both reached double figures for the 12th time this season.

ABOUT HOUSTON (7-9, 0-5): Stiggers ranks second in the conference in scoring (16.8 points) and Pollard is a double-double threat (11.9 points, 6.7 rebounds), but the Cougars have gotten little consistency elsewhere. While Tulane’s strength of schedule certainly is suspect, Houston’s non-conference slate ranked 349th out of 351 teams heading into the week. The teams split last season’s contests, with both winning at home.

TIP-INS

1. Houston is 5-4 at home.

2. Tulane reserve guard Cameron Reynolds is out with a hand injury.

3. Stiggers scored a season-low five points last time out after posting double figures in the previous dozen games.

PREDICTION: Houston 75, Tulane 71

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.