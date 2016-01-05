Preview: Tulane at Houston

Houston can match last year’s win total with a win against visiting Tulane on Tuesday. It’s quite a turnaround for a Cougars squad that went 13-19 last year and didn’t win its first American Athletic Conference game until February.

An influx of new faces - led by AAC leading scorer Rob Gray Jr. - gave the Cougars much needed depth and scoring options. The newcomers are four of the top five scorers for Houston, which has won four straight. The Cougars are 9-0 at home while Tulane is 0-4 on the road. The Green Wave, who have lost four of five, recorded 22 blocks in their first two conference games.

TV: 9 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULANE (7-8, 0-2 AAC): Louis Dabney leads the Green Wave with 13.3 points but has struggled from the field lately, shooting 5-of-24 in his past two games. Malik Morgan adds 11.5 points and Dylan Osetkowski adds 10.4 points and a team-best 9.1 rebounds. The Green Wave have outrebounded 11 of their 15 opponents and have a plus-4 margin in league play.

ABOUT HOUSTON (12-2, 2-0): Gray, a transfer from Howard Junior College, averages 18.8 points while returning starter Devonta Pollard adds 14.1 points on 53.8 percent shooting and 6.4 rebounds. Transfers Damyean Dotson (Oregon) and Ronnie Johnson (Purdue) also average double figures and Dotson leads the team with 7.4 rebounds. Freshman Galen Robinson Jr. is second in the AAC with a 3.0 assist-to-turnover ratio.

TIP-INS

1. Gray is the only Cougar to score in double figures in each game he has played.

2. Osetkowski is tied with four other players atop the conference with five double-doubles.

3. Houston won four of its last five games last year, including victories against Tulane at the end of the regular season and in the AAC tournament.

PREDICTION: Houston 85, Tulane 70