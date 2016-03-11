Preview: Tulane vs. Houston

Rested and red-hot Houston will face 10th-seeded Tulane on Friday in the American Athletic Conference tournament quarterfinals in Orlando, Fla. The Cougars finished their regular-season slate with a win against Cincinnati last Thursday, grabbing the tournament’s No. 2 seed.

Houston won nine of its last 11 games to move firmly into the bubble discussion but will need a good showing at the Amway Center to make the NCAA Tournament field. “When you look at the concept of the top 68 teams, there are five teams (from the AAC) that had really good years - Temple, Houston, Tulsa, Cincinnati and UConn,” Houston coach Kelvin Sampson told the media this week. “I think all five of those teams are deserving (of a berth).” The Cougars swept Tulane - which knocked off UCF in Thursday’s opening round to snap a five-game losing streak - by a combined 31 points. The winner advances to Saturday’s second semifinal against either Memphis or Tulsa.

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULANE (11-21): Louis Dabney leads the Green Wave with 14.5 points per game after scoring 13 in the 65-63 win against UCF. Malik Morgan nearly recorded a double-double Thursday and chips in 12.6 points while Dylan Osetkowski adds 11.2 points and 8.4 rebounds. Cameron Reynolds (6.5 points) added 12 points off the bench in the first round, including the go-ahead 3-pointer with three minutes left.

ABOUT HOUSTON (22-8): Rob Gray Jr. - the league’s leading scorer at 16.3 per game - is averaging 12.4 points off the bench since returning from an ankle injury that sidelined him for four games. Forwards Damyean Dotson (13.8 points, 6.9 rebounds) and Devonta Pollard (13.9, 5.7) are each averaging 17.8 points while scoring in double figures in nine consecutive games (Dotson has gone 10 straight). The Cougars, who have won four straight against Tulane, are ranked ninth nationally in 3-point shooting defense (30.2 percent).

TIP-INS

1. Houston is only team to defeat each AAC opponent at least once in league play this season.

2. In the previous six conference tournaments as a No. 2 seed, the Cougars have advanced to the finals five times.

3. Houston eliminated the Green Wave from last year’s AAC tournament to end Tulane’s first season in the conference.

PREDICTION: Houston 76, Tulane 64