Tulane 68, Houston 65: Louis Dabney scored 18 points and the Green Wave used a late run to post a American Athletic Conference road victory.

Jonathan Stark added 15 points for Tulane (13-5, 4-2 AAC) which had plenty of energy left at the end despite dropping a triple-overtime marathon contest last time out. Dylan Osetkowski scored 10 points off the bench for the Green Wave, including a layup with just over a minute left which put Tulane ahead for good.

Danrad Knowles had a career-high 31 points for the Houston (7-10, 0-6) which has lost six straight. Devonta Pollard added 16 points and nine rebounds but the Cougars fell victim to a late 7-0 run in the game’s final minutes.

Knowles had 19 points in the first half but Dabney had 14 for the Green Wave and the two teams entered the break tied at 33-33. Knowles made a layup to give Houston a 62-61 lead with 1:49 to play but Osetkowski countered with a drive to basket with 1:08 left.

Stark and Tre Drye combined to go 5-for-6 from the free-throw line to put the game away in the final minute and LeRon Barnes hit a 3-pointer for Houston as time expired to account for the final score. Tulane outrebounded Houston 37-26.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Both teams shot 50 percent from the field in the first half. ...G Jherrod Stiggers – Houston’s leading scorer at 16.1 points per game – finished with six points but was 2-for-13 from the field and 0-of-8 from 3-point range. ...Knowles finished 11-for-15 from the field and added four rebounds to go along with two blocks.