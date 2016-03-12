Tulane 72, Houston 69

Sophomore forward Dylan Osetkowski had 18 points and eight rebounds, helping 10th-seeded Tulane upset second-seeded Houston 72-69 on Friday in the second round of the American Athletic Conference Tournament at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla.

Senior guard Louis Dabney scored 16 points for Tulane (12-21), which avenged two regular-season losses to Houston. Junior guard Cameron Reynolds had 11 points, including a big 3-pointer in the final seconds.

Sophomore guard Rob Gray Jr. scored 17 points for Houston (22-9). Junior guard Damyean Dotson scored 16 points. Senior guard LeRon Barnes and senior forward Devonta Pollard had 11 points apiece.

The teams exchanged leads over the first 10 minutes until Houston mounted a 6-2 run to take an 18-12 lead. Tulane battled back to cut the deficit to one, but the Cougars ended the half with a 9-2 run to take a 36-28 lead at the break.

The Cougars went up by 10 early in the second half, but the Green Wave rallied to tie the game. Tulane took a 65-63 lead on two free throws by freshman guard Melvin Frazier. Houston went up 69-67 on a free throw by Barnes, but a clutch 3-pointer by Reynolds helped the Green Wave prevail.