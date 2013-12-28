Preview: Kansas State vs. Tulane

Kansas State goes after its seventh consecutive victory when it faces Tulane on Saturday in the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at the Barclays Center. The Wildcats were lacking a signature victory during their winning streak until notching an impressive 72-62 win over Gonzaga, holding the offensive-minded Bulldogs more than 25 points below their season average. Tulane has won back-to-back contests and has scored 70 or more points on seven occasions.

The defensive play has fueled Kansas State’s early-season success and the Wildcats are allowing an average of 52.8 points during the winning streak. “I think that everyone has seen how great of a defensive team we are,” said forward Shane Southwell, “and honestly, as a program we feel really good.” Tulane features a trio of solid guards in 6-3 Louis Dabney (19.9 points, 5.1 rebounds), 6-foot Jonathan Stark (17.6 points, 4.4 assists) and 6-3 Jay Hook (15.9 points, 6.3 boards).

TV: 5 p.m. ET, Fox Sports 2

ABOUT TULANE (7-6): Stark, a freshman, has scored in double digits in 12 of 13 games and is playing 37.9 minutes per game while becoming an instant standout. He was named Conference USA Player of the Week after averaging 19.3 points and 4.3 assists in three games last week, a stretch that began with a season high-tying 25 points in a loss to Washington. Stark had a 21-point effort against Alabama State in Tulane’s ensuing contest for his sixth 20-point outing of the season.

ABOUT KANSAS STATE (8-3): Freshman guard Marcus Foster averages a team-best 14.4 points while junior forward Thomas Gipson is playing solidly after being sidelined at the start of the season with a concussion. Gipson averages 12 points on 60 percent shooting from the field and scored 12 of his 14 points against Gonzaga in the second half. He is averaging 14.3 points and 6.8 rebounds during the six-game winning streak and leads the squad with a 5.6 average on the boards.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane has won two of the three previous meetings and the Green Wave won the most recent encounter 55-53 in the 1993 NCAA Tournament.

2. Kansas State has held nine of its 11 opponents below 65 points.

3. Hook is shooting 50.9 percent from 3-point range and set a school mark earlier this season with eight in a game against Jackson State.

PREDICTION: Kansas State 70, Tulane 61