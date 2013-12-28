FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Kansas State 72, Tulane 41
December 29, 2013 / 12:26 AM / 4 years ago

Kansas State 72, Tulane 41

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Kansas State 72, Tulane 41: Shane Southwell matched his career high of 19 points and made five 3-pointers as the Wildcats routed the Green Wave in the Brooklyn Hoops Winter Festival at the Barclays Center.

Nigel Johnson added 13 points off the bench for Kansas State (9-3), which has won seven consecutive games. The Wildcats held Tulane to 10 first-half points while cruising to the easy victory.

Jonathan Stark scored all 10 of his points in the second half for the Green Wave (7-7). Tulane shot just 28.6 percent from the field and committed 16 turnovers.

Jay Hook hit a 3-pointer for the game’s first points before Tulane missed its next 11 shots to go 1-for-15 over the first 13-plus minutes. Kansas State rolled off 19 straight points – the last five baskets all being 3-pointers – and led by as many as 20 before taking a 28-10 lead into the break.

The Green Wave scored 18 points over the first seven-plus minutes of the second half and were within 43-28 after Louis Dabney’s basket. The Wildcats re-established control with a 12-1 burst as Nino Williams’ hoop made it 55-29 just past the midway point.

GAME NOTEBOOK: The Wildcats were 12-of-27 from 3-point range. … The Green Wave were 3-of-23 from the field in the first half. … Kansas State racked up 13 steals while Tulane had none.

