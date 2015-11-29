Preview: Tulane vs. Liberty

Tulane and Liberty wrap up their Challenge in Music City schedules Sunday with a meeting at Metro Nashville Municipal Auditorium. Tulane has won one of two games in Nashville, while Liberty is still looking for its first victory in the Thanksgiving weekend tournament.

The Green Wave enter Sunday as the favorites, holding an edge in most statistical categories. Tulane’s average-looking offense should thrive against a Liberty defense allowing opponents to shoot over 50 percent from the field. Rebounding is another area of the game Tulane should control with its distinct height advantage against a roster featuring two players taller than 6-5. The Flames are slightly better than Tulane at the free-throw line and in turnovers, which could turn the contest in their favor if they can start strong and keep the score close.

TV: 2 p.m. ET, American Sports Network

ABOUT TULANE (3-3): Senior guard duo Louis Dabney and Malik Morgan run the offense, but Dylan Osetkowski has established himself as an inside option for the Green Wave, averaging 10.3 points and nine rebounds. “Even though he’s improved a lot, he has a lot of upside to his game,” coach Ed Conroy said of Osetkowski, before suggesting the sophomore could be unstoppable if his footwork and physicality improve. Jernard Jarreau leads the team with seven blocks.

ABOUT LIBERTY (3-3): Evan Maxwell leads the team in scoring (12.7) and rebounding (7.5), but only recorded 14 total points over the last two games. Ryan Kemrite (11.8) and Lovell Cabbil (11.3) are also scoring in double figures. The Flames are shooting 36.8 percent from long range as a team, but A.C. Reid is only shooting 28.2 percent despite firing a team-high 39 3-pointers.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane had 34 bench points in Friday’s comeback victory over Stephen F. Austin.

2. This is the first time Tulane and Liberty have faced each other.

3. The Green Wave have outrebounded their opponents in five of six games.

PREDICTION: Tulane 75, Liberty 61