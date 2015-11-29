Tulane 72, Liberty 51

Tulane climbed above the .500 mark with a 72-51 win over Liberty University in the Challenge of Music City tournament in Nashville, Tenn., on Sunday.

Fresh off a 60-59 comeback win over Stephen F. Austin -- a game in which the Green Wave once trailed by 26 points -- Tulane (4-3) built a 10-point halftime lead and cruising home in this one.

Forward Jernard Jarreau was 6-of-8 shooting and had 15 points and guard Kain Harris added 13 points for the Green Wave. Melvin Frazier also reached double figures for Tulane with 11 points.

Tulane shot 49 percent, and made 8 of 18 from 3-point range, with Harris hitting three shots from beyond the arc.

Center Evan Maxwell and forward Ezra Talbert had 12 points each for the Flames (3-4), who dropped their third straight at the tournament.

The Green Wave will ride a two-game winning streak into its battle with inner-city rival New Orleans on Wednesday.