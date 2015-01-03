Preview: Tulane at Memphis

Memphis wraps up a long homestand and looks to get an early leg up in the AAC standings when it hosts league newcomer Tulane on Saturday. The Tigers have won five straight following a 73-54 triumph over Houston on Wednesday in the conference opener for both teams - improving to 6-2 on their long stay at FedExForum, which ends after Tulane’s visit. After struggling to score against stiffer competition early in the season, Memphis has averaged 78.6 points during the winning streak.

The Green Wave bounced back from a 25-point loss to St. John’s in Brooklyn on Sunday to top fellow AAC first-timer East Carolina 67-59 on New Year’s Eve. Jonathan Stark scored 22 points and Louis Dabney added 19 for Tulane, which utilized an impressive 25-2 run in the first half to take control before hanging on down the stretch. The Tigers dominated the Green Wave when the programs were part of the now-defunct Metro and later as Conference-USA foes, winning the last 20 encounters - including a quarterfinal matchup in the 2013 C-USA Tournament.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULANE (10-3): The Green Wave’s top three scorers from a season ago - Dabney, Stark and Jay Hook - all have seen some of their offensive numbers drop a bit, most notably Hook. While the first two looked primed for a solid conference run by combining to shoot 15-for-24 - including 6-of-9 from 3-point range - against East Carolina, Hook managed one basket in 20 minutes and missed his only attempt from beyond the arc. Hook led Tulane with 83 3-pointers a season ago while shooting 47.2 percent from that distance, but he is just 6-for-23 over a six-game slump and at 38.2 percent for the season.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (8-4): Avery Woodson led the way against Houston with career highs of six 3-pointers and 23 points, Austin Nichols contributed 15 points and 10 rebounds and Shaq Goodwin grabbed nine boards. The Tigers held the Cougars to 31.3 percent shooting to lower their field-goal percentage defense to 36.4, tops in the AAC and 14th in the country entering Friday. Nichols and Goodwin also combined for seven blocked shots for a squad that averages 7.5, the third-highest mark in the nation.

TIP-INS

1. Nichols is averaging 13.2 points, 8.3 rebounds and 3.8 blocks over a six-game surge.

2. Stark has attempted 14 3-pointers over his last three games after putting up 21 in the first 10 contests.

3. Goodwin started and had six points on 3-of-4 shooting in the win over Tulane in the C-USA Tournament two seasons ago.

PREDICTION: Memphis 76, Tulane 67