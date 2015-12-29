Preview: Tulane at Memphis

American Athletic Conference play kicks off this week, and Memphis will host Tulane in the opener for both teams on Tuesday. The Green Wave and the Tigers both turned things around on the defensive end to close out their pre-conference slate and will try to carry that momentum forward.

Memphis gave up 85 points in a home loss to Ole Miss on Dec. 18 and spent the next few days of practice concentrating exclusively on the defensive end, leading up to an 84-48 win over IUPUI on Dec. 22. “After the game on Friday, we gave off Saturday,” Tigers coach Josh Pastner told reporters after the IUPUI win. “Sunday, we did a two-hour practice of straight defense. Monday, we did a two-hour practice straight defense. We did shootaround today, straight defense. I thought it had us carry over. We defended very well.” Tulane allowed an average of 82.5 points in losses at North Carolina and Mississippi State before locking down in a 59-40 win over Southern Miss to close out the pre-AAC schedule on Dec. 22. The Green Wave led by at least 18 points throughout the second half in pulling over the .500 mark.

TV: 1 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULANE (7-6): The Green Wave were beaten on the glass 43-33 in the 96-72 loss at North Carolina before pulling even on the boards in the 69-59 setback at Mississippi State. The improvement continued against Southern Miss, with Tulane able to control the entire game thanks to a 50-26 rebounding advantage. Sophomore forward Dylan Osetkowski led the way with nine boards in the win – right at his average – and totaled 12 rebounds in the two meetings with the Tigers last season.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (8-3): The one downside of the Tigers’ win over IUPUI was the performance from freshman star Dedric Lawson, who was limited to six points on 2-of-9 shooting. The 6-8 forward leads the team in scoring (15.5) and rebounding (9.5) and made up for his slow scoring game by matching a season high with five assists in the victory. Lawson averaged 20.3 points and 11.5 rebounds over his previous four games.

TIP-INS

1. The teams split two meetings last season, with the road team winning each.

2. Tigers senior G Ricky Tarrant Jr., who is at his third school after beginning his career at Tulane, is averaging 13.5 points.

3. Green Wave leading scorer Louis Dabney (13.5) was held to single digits in each of the last two games.

PREDICTION: Memphis 81, Tulane 72