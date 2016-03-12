Preview: Tulane vs Memphis

Tenth-seeded Tulane will try to repeat its inspired performance against sixth-seeded Memphis in Saturday’s American Athletic Conference semifinal at the Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. However, multiple media outlets reported Tulane coach Ed Conroy would be fired after the season during Friday’s 72-69 upset of second-seeded Houston.

The Green Wave - the first double-digit seed to reach the conference semifinals - rallied from an eight-point halftime deficit and took the lead on a Cameron Reynolds 3-pointer for the second-straight day. “We are the madness, if that’s going to be our role in March Madness,” Conroy told the media after Friday’s game. “We had three guys tell me behind the bench I was fired. The guys heard it, (and) they came together and played even harder.” AAC Freshman of the Year Dedric Lawson recorded his league-best 16th double-double to lead Memphis to its own upset Friday. The teams split their regular-season meetings, with Memphis beating Tulane in the conference opener before the Green Wave won at home in overtime in mid-February.

TV: 5 p.m. ET, ESPN2

ABOUT TULANE (12-21): Senior guard Louis Dabney (14.6 points per game) moved into ninth place on the school’s all-time scoring list (1,463 points) with 16 against Houston, his 11th straight double-digit scoring game. Sophomore forward Dylan Osetkowski (11.4 points, 8.4 rebounds) had 18 points and eight rebounds against Houston, his best performance since recording four-straight double-doubles in late February. The Green Wave, who won three games in league play and haven’t won three straight since early December, have won back-to-back post-season games for the first time since a 1996 NIT appearance.

ABOUT MEMPHIS (18-14): Lawson (team-high 15.6 points and 9.3 rebounds) has scored in double figures in 10 straight games, recording eight double-doubles during that span. Shaq Goodwin adds 14.9 points and 7.8 rebounds while Ricky Tarrant Jr. - who went 5-of-8 from the 3-point line Friday - contributes 12 points. Avery Woodson, who adds 9.6 points, hit two 3-pointers against Tulsa to move into fifth place in Memphis’ single-season list with 77 made 3s.

1. Saturday’s winner will face either Temple or Connecticut in Sunday’s championship game.

2. Memphis improved to 10-3 in postseason conference tournament games under coach Josh Pastner, winning three straight Conference USA titles (combined 9-0 record in 2011-13) and losing three tournament openers (2010, 2014, 2015).

3. Tulane has committed 10 or fewer turnovers in six of its last seven games, including eight against Houston.

PREDICTION: Memphis 74, Tulane 66