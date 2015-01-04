Tulane 74, Memphis 66: Jonathan Stark scored a season-high 24 points as the visiting Green Wave snapped a 22-game losing streak against the Tigers in an American Athletic Conference clash.

Stark made all three of Tulane’s 3-pointers, including a go-ahead triple with under three minutes remaining, and added three steals. Tre Drye scored 14 points and Jay Hook had 13 for the Green Wave (11-3, 2-0 AAC), who overcame the loss of leading scorer Louis Dabney to an ankle injury in the first half.

Austin Nichols scored a career-high 28 points on 13-of-19 shooting while Shaq Goodwin made all four of his shots en route to 14 points to lead the Tigers (8-5, 1-1). Their teammates combined to go 8-for-34 from the field as Memphis saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

Stark ended a tight first half with a basket before the buzzer to pull the Green Wave into a 29-29 tie and they scored the first four points of the second. Nichols’ three-point play gave the Tigers some life and he stayed hot, pushing Memphis into a 62-57 lead on a layup with just over four minutes to go.

Stark nailed a 3-pointer to make it a two-point gap and hit another for a 65-63 lead with 2:52 remaining. Following back-to-back turnovers by the Tigers, Drye had a three-point play and Stark took advantage of another giveaway with a layup and then two free throws to make it 72-63 with 1:11 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Goodwin fouled out with 2:28 remaining. ... Tulane’s last win over its former Metro and Conference-USA opponent was Feb. 9, 2000. ... Tigers G Pookie Powell had a career-high nine assists but missed a free throw and then had three straight turnovers during the Green Wave’s decisive run.