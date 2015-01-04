FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Tulane 74, Memphis 66
Sections
Featured
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Future of Money
Bitcoin thrashed in tidal wave of negativity
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Commentary
Labor reform in France’s Macron economy
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
Business
Coffee consolidation percolates as hipsters drink up
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Intel
January 4, 2015 / 1:41 AM / 3 years ago

Tulane 74, Memphis 66

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tulane 74, Memphis 66: Jonathan Stark scored a season-high 24 points as the visiting Green Wave snapped a 22-game losing streak against the Tigers in an American Athletic Conference clash.

Stark made all three of Tulane’s 3-pointers, including a go-ahead triple with under three minutes remaining, and added three steals. Tre Drye scored 14 points and Jay Hook had 13 for the Green Wave (11-3, 2-0 AAC), who overcame the loss of leading scorer Louis Dabney to an ankle injury in the first half.

Austin Nichols scored a career-high 28 points on 13-of-19 shooting while Shaq Goodwin made all four of his shots en route to 14 points to lead the Tigers (8-5, 1-1). Their teammates combined to go 8-for-34 from the field as Memphis saw its five-game winning streak come to an end.

Stark ended a tight first half with a basket before the buzzer to pull the Green Wave into a 29-29 tie and they scored the first four points of the second. Nichols’ three-point play gave the Tigers some life and he stayed hot, pushing Memphis into a 62-57 lead on a layup with just over four minutes to go.

Stark nailed a 3-pointer to make it a two-point gap and hit another for a 65-63 lead with 2:52 remaining. Following back-to-back turnovers by the Tigers, Drye had a three-point play and Stark took advantage of another giveaway with a layup and then two free throws to make it 72-63 with 1:11 left.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Goodwin fouled out with 2:28 remaining. ... Tulane’s last win over its former Metro and Conference-USA opponent was Feb. 9, 2000. ... Tigers G Pookie Powell had a career-high nine assists but missed a free throw and then had three straight turnovers during the Green Wave’s decisive run.

Related Coverage

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.