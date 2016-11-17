Preview: Tulane vs. Oklahoma

New-look Oklahoma gets a good early-season test as it travels to the four-day, three-game Tire Pros Invitational in Lake Buena Vista, Fla., which begins with a first-round tussle against Tulane on Thursday. The Sooners lost three of its top four scorers, including All-American guard Buddy Hield, and opened the campaign with a 97-61 triumph over Northwestern State on Sunday.

“This group is going to make progress all the way through March,” Oklahoma coach Lon Kruger told reporters. “. … It’s going to be a work in progress for a while, but I’m excited to see where they go and who steps up and who assumes what roles.” Kruger will expect more from senior sharp-shooter Jordan Woodard and junior forward Khadeem Lattin against the Green Wave, who split a pair of contests to open the season. Tulane battled No. 6 North Carolina before dropping a 95-75 decision last Friday and defeated Southeastern Louisiana 93-76 on Monday with a balanced effort. “I’m really excited about the possibilities of where this program can go,” first-year coach Mike Dunleavy told reporters. “I knew it when I took it over and I feel even more so right now because I have seen the improvement in a lot of kids.”

TV: 7 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULANE (1-1): Leading scorers junior Cameron Reynolds and sophomore Kain Harris, each scoring 17 per game, have made 12 of their 21 attempts from behind the 3-point arc in the first two contests. Freshman guard Colin Slater has chipped in with 13 points a game while 6-11 senior Ryan Smith recorded his first career double-double against Southeastern Louisiana, scoring 14 and hauling in 10 rebounds. Senior guard Malik Morgan, the top scorer returning, has also contributed with 20 points and 15 rebounds combined to start the season.

ABOUT OKLAHOMA (1-0): Lattin was used as more of a defensive weapon in 2015-16, but he will be asked to provide offense this season and he poured in 19 points to go along with 11 rebounds in the opener. Woodard, who drained 45.5 percent of the 176 shots he attempted from 3-point range last season, made 1-of-3 against Northwestern State while scoring 16. Matt Freeman, a 6-10 freshman from New Zealand, showed he could be a factor for the Sooners after hitting 6-of-7 shots from the field in his debut, including 3-of-4 behind the arc.

TIP-INS

1. The Green Wave placed five players in double figures in Monday's game for the first time since March 9, 2013 against Houston.

2. Oklahoma’s sophomore F Dante Buford is ineligible the first three games for receiving an extra benefit last season.

3. The teams last met in 2000 when the Sooners earned an 83-69 victory.

PREDICTION: Oklahoma 77, Tulane 70