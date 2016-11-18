Oklahoma routs Tulane in Tire Pros Invitational

Jordan Woodard scored a game-high 22 points as Oklahoma shook off Tulane in the second half on its way to an 89-70 victory Thursday night in the Tire Pros Invitational at the Wide World of Sports Complex in Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Woodard led the perimeter attack for the Sooners (2-0), making half of his team's eight 3-pointers. Rashard Odomes added 15 points, Christian James had 12 and Khadeem Lattin 10.

Cameron Reynolds led the Green Wave (1-2) with 19 points and Malik Morgan and Ryan Smith scored 10 apiece.

Oklahoma plays Northern Iowa (2-0), which defeated Arizona State 82-63, in Friday's semifinals. Tulane meets Arizona State (2-1) in the consolation round Friday.

Tulane quickly erased a three-point halftime deficit and pulled even at 43. Oklahoma scored the next seven points and quickly built the lead to double figures.

The Green Wave fought back and got within seven when Morgan made a 3-pointer with 9:17 left.

The Sooners responded with a 10-2 run and Odomes gave them a 75-60 lead with 4:42 left, and they maintained a comfortable margin the rest of the way.

Oklahoma shot 51.6 percent while Tulane converted 41.7 percent. The Sooners enjoyed a 46-31 edge on the boards.

The Sooners took an 18-10 lead before going cold. Frazier and Julien each made a 3-pointer during a 16-4 run by the Green Wave.

Oklahoma finished the half strong as six different players scored at least two points apiece that gave the Sooners a 38-35 halftime lead.