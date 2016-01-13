Tulane 81, South Florida 70

Dylan Osetkowski had 19 points and 14 rebounds as Tulane topped South Florida 81-70 at the USF Sun Dome in Tampa, Fla., on Tuesday night in a battle to escape the cellar of the American Athletic Conference.

Osetkowski, a sophomore forward who went 9-for-17 from the floor, was one of four Green Wave players in double figures, and the team outscored the Bulls, 49-37, in the second half. The win puts Tulane at 8-10 for the season and 1-4 in the AAC. South Florida, however, drops to 3-15 and 0-5 in the conference -- East Carolina (0-3) is the only other winless team in the league.

Senior guard Malik Morgan had 13 points and his backcourt mate, senior Louis Dabney, added 19 points and five assists to aid the Tulane offense. The Green Wave shot 42.9 percent from the field and forced 12 South Florida turnovers.

South Florida was led by senior guard Nehemias Morillo, who finished with 20 points on 7-of-11 shooting. Freshman guard Jahmal McMurray added 18 points and three assists for the Bulls, who led by as many as six points in the first half.