Preview: Tulane at Temple

Temple looks for its third consecutive win when it hosts Tulane on Saturday afternoon. The Owls snapped a season-high three-game losing streak by beating USF 73-48 before downing UCF 86-62 on Wednesday, and they now turn their focus toward besting the Green Wave for a third straight time. Temple has held 11 opponents to 60 points or fewer - including No. 11 Kansas and defending NCAA Tournament champion Connecticut - as it hopes to improve to 11-2 at the Liacouras Center.

Tulane looks to get back on the winning track after dropping four of its last five games. The Green Wave are mired in their longest losing streak of the season, a slide that reached three games with a 62-55 setback to Tulsa on Tuesday and has seen them suffer their last two defeats by a combined nine points. Tulane has won three of its last four road games - with a 103-100 triple-overtime loss to UCF its only blemish during that span - and sets its sights on avenging a 64-56 defeat to the Owls on Jan. 7.

TV: Noon, ET, CBSSN

ABOUT TULANE (13-8, 4-5 American Athletic Conference): Payton Henson scored 12 points and Louis Dabney added 11 to finish as the only two players in double figures versus Tulsa. Jay Hook and Jonathan Stark - who both average 11.6 points - were limited to a combined 13 on 5-of-23 shooting versus the Golden Hurricane. “We really hit some droughts,” coach Ed Conroy told reporters. “We just didn’t get the job done on the offensive end.”

ABOUT TEMPLE (14-7, 5-3): Jesse Morgan finished with 15 points after burying three of the Owls’ 10 3-pointers while Devin Coleman added a season-high 14 points on 6-of-7 shooting in the win over UCF. Will Cummings - who has been slowed by a leg injury - went 6-for-6 from the free-throw line en route to 14 points versus the Knights. “It’s getting better every day,” Cummings told reporters. “I can’t dunk right now and I can’t get to a full-out gear that I normally get to in transition, but those are really the two things I can’t do right now.”

TIP-INS

1. Temple has won its last two games by an average of 24.5 points.

2. Tulane has been held to 55 points or fewer in each of its last three contests.

3. Morgan is 11-for-19 from 3-point range in his last three games.

PREDICTION: Temple 71, Tulane 60