Temple 55, Tulane 37: Quenton DeCosey scored 17 points and pulled down seven rebounds as the Owls turned up the defensive intensity to down the visiting Green Wave in American Athletic Conference play.

Will Cummings added 13 points, six rebounds and six assists for Temple (15-7, 6-3 AAC), which won its third straight game despite shooting 37.9 percent from the field. Obi Enechionyia recorded 12 points and three blocked shots while Jaylen Bond grabbed a game-high 10 boards for the Owls.

Louis Dabney tallied 10 points, and Kajon Mack had seven off the bench for Tulane (13-9, 4-6), which couldn’t survive 25.9 percent shooting from the floor. Tre Drye and Dylan Osetkowski each corralled seven rebounds for the Green Wave, who flirted with their lowest point total since 1953 when they lost to LSU 48-31.

DeCosey buried back-to-back 3-pointers to help Temple jump out to a 12-0 lead, and Jesse Morgan connected from beyond the arc to stretch the advantage to 16 midway through the first half. The Owls held Tulane to 12.5 percent shooting and forced nine turnovers in the opening stanza to go into the break up 28-8.

Cummings nailed a jumper to push the margin to 25 early in the second half before Dabney drilled two 3-pointers and scored at the rim as part of a 12-0 run to pull the Green Wave within 33-20. DeCosey continued to have the hot hand from 3-point range and his fourth triple sparked an 8-0 burst to put Temple on top 47-25 as the Owls coasted the rest of the way to sweep the season series.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Temple held Tulane without a field goal for over 12 minutes and set a record for fewest points allowed in the first half at the Liacouras Center . … DeCosey is 9-of-16 from 3-point range in his last three games. … Green Wave G Jonathan Stark was limited to five points and has gone 5-of-22 from the field in his last two outings.