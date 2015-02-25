Preview: Tulane at Tulsa

Tulsa is squarely on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament, meaning that a loss to visiting Tulane on Wednesday could be a damaging blow to its hopes of making the Big Dance for a second straight year. The Golden Hurricane close out the season with three straight high-profile games - at least by American Athletic Conference standards - as they visit Memphis and SMU around a home date with Cincinnati. Tulsa has won the last four meetings in this series by an average of 16.5 points.

Tulane’s postseason hopes are looking shaky at best as the team has dropped seven of its last eight, including a 62-55 home loss to Tulsa on Jan. 27. Louis Dabney drained five 3-pointers and scored 19 points in Sunday’s loss to Connecticut, but he’ll be hard-pressed to replicate that effort against Tulsa’s tight defense. The Golden Hurricane held Temple to 24.6 percent shooting - including 1-of-14 from the arc - in Sunday’s 55-39 victory.

TV: 8 p.m. ET, ESPNews

ABOUT TULANE (14-12, 5-9 AAC): Offense continues to be the biggest issue for the Green Wave, who scored 60 points against UConn - the first time in eight games they had surpassed 55 points. As a team, Tulane shoots poorly from the field (41.6 percent), the arc (32.9) and the foul line (66.6) while committing 14 turnovers per game. Payton Henson scored 12 points in the Jan. 27 matchup with Tulsa, but is 9-of-32 from the floor - 0-of-10 from long range - since that game.

ABOUT TULSA (19-7, 12-2): James Woodard posted 16 points and seven rebounds against Temple and leads the team with 14.5 points per game. Woodard has made 66 3-pointers - 40 more than any of his teammates - and shoots 37.3 percent from the arc, while the rest of the squad shoots a collective 27.5 percent. Rashad Smith is seeking another strong performance as he racked up 13 points and 13 rebounds against Temple after totaling 16 points and 13 boards in his previous three games.

TIP-INS

1. Dabney was 5-of-8 from 3-point range against UConn after going 2-of-16 in his previous three games.

2. Tulane G Jay Hook has committed only three turnovers in 160 minutes over the last five games.

3. Smith shot 81.5 percent from the foul line as a freshman before dipping to 56 percent as a sophomore and 48.5 percent this season.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 63, Tulane 51