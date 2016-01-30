Preview: Tulane at Tulsa

Tulsa will look to extend its streak against Tulane when the two teams meet at Tulsa on Saturday. Tulsa has won each of its last six meetings with Tulane, including a road win earlier in January.

The Golden Hurricane shot over 58 percent from the field and were 13-for-20 from 3-point range in their 81-67 victory over the Green Wave, who are 1-8 in conference play. Tulsa is a team that thrives on perimeter shooting and steals, while Tulane’s minus-1.7 turnover margin puts it near the bottom of the conference. Tulane’s biggest strength is rebounding, and the Green Wave dominated the glass in their last contest with Tulsa, grabbing 45 boards to the Golden Hurricane’s 22. But controlling rebounds won’t be enough if the Green Wave can’t score, and their inconsistent offense has been held to 45 points or fewer twice in their four-game skid.

TV: 6 p.m. ET, ESPNU

ABOUT TULANE (8-14, 1-8 AAC): Dylan Osetkowski led the team with a double-double in the last outing against Tulsa and the sophomore is averaging 10.7 points and 8.7 rebounds. Louis Dabney leads the team with 12.9 points per game. Jernard Jarreau, who leads the team in blocks, has missed three games with a leg injury and is questionable for Saturday.

ABOUT TULSA (13-7, 5-3): Senior guards James Woodard and Shaquille Harrison are the Golden Hurricane’s dynamic duo on offense, leading the team in average scoring with 16.5 points and 15.6 points, respectively. Harrison also averages a team-high 2.1 steals - more than twice as many as any of his teammates. Pat Birt scored a season-high 27 points against Tulane and has scored in double figures in three of the four games since.

TIP-INS

1. Tulane has not won at Tulsa since 2008, when the Green Wave earned a 67-65 victory in overtime.

2. Tulane’s only victory in conference play came against fellow basement-dweller USF, which has a 2-7 conference record.

3. A win for Tulsa would move it into a tie with Cincinnati for second in the American Athletic Conference standings, trailing only SMU.

PREDICTION: Tulsa 74, Tulane 61