Tulsa 76, Tulane 55
February 26, 2015 / 3:26 AM / 3 years ago

Tulsa 76, Tulane 55

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Tulsa 76, Tulane 55: James Woodard and Rashad Smith combined for 35 points as the Golden Hurricane edged the visiting Green Wave.

Woodard scored 18 points on 4-of-8 3-point shooting and Smith added a team-high eight rebounds for Tulsa (20-7, 13-2 American Athletic), which has won 15 of its last 17 games. Rashad Ray chipped in 10 points and six assists off the Golden Hurricane bench.

Louis Dabney scored a career-high 32 points on 10-of-19 shooting - 5-of-10 from the arc - to pace the Green Wave (14-13, 5-10). Jonathan Stark added eight points for Tulane, which finished at 31.1 percent from the field.

Dabney scored 17 points in the first half, but Tulane still trailed 34-26 at the break. Tulsa scored eight of the first 10 points of the second half, including a free throw, a jumper and a 3-pointer by Smith, to open a 42-28 advantage.

Dylan Osetkowski’s layup drew the Green Wave within 48-38 with just under 11 minutes left, but a 10-0 run by the Golden Hurricane - five points by Marquel Curtis - pushed the lead to 20. Dabney capped his terrific performance with three 3-pointers in the final two minutes, but it was too little, too late as Tulsa lost for the eighth time in nine games.

GAME NOTEBOOK: Dabney’s backcourt mates, Jay Hook and Stark, combined to shoot 4-of-20 from the floor. ... Brandon Swannegan added nine points on 3-of-3 shooting for Tulsa and had four of the team’s seven blocks. ... The Golden Hurricane finished with a 38-27 rebounding advantage.

