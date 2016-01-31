Tulsa 62, Tulane 48

Little-used freshman guard Sterling Taplin scored 12 points to spark Tulsa to a 62-48 win over Tulane on Saturday in an American Athletic Conference game at the Reynolds Center in Tulsa, Okla.

Taplin came in averaging 2.3 points per game in less than 10 minutes of action. Against the Green Wave, Taplin went 4 of 4 from the field and made three of his four free throws, had three rebounds and added one assist.

Forward Brandon Swannegan led the Golden Hurricane (14-7, 6-3 AAC) with 19 points. The senior forward went 8 of 10 from the floor and grabbed 11 rebounds.

Guard James Woodard added 10 points for Tulsa.

Guard Louis Dabney paced the Green Wave (8-15, 1-9) with 17 points.

Woodard scored the first basket of the game for Tulsa 36 seconds in. After the teams traded hoops early and with the score tied at 8, Woodard’s 3-point jumper gave Tulsa a lead it never relinquished.

For a brief moment, Tulane got within one at 11-10 but then went cold and Tulsa heated up. Even though the Green Wave stayed within arm’s reach, the Golden Hurricane were never really threatened.

Tulsa took a 27-21 lead into halftime.

Dabney’s three-point play with 16:32 left pulled Tulane within three at 30-27. But by the time Tulane scored again, Tulsa had opened a 12-point lead and cruised from there.

Tulane struggled from the field, making only 17 of 59 shots (28.8 percent). The Green Wave was 4 of 20 from beyond the arc.

The Golden Hurricane made 21 of 47 shots from the field (44.7 percent), including only 4 of 13 from 3-point range.

Tulane has lost nine of its past 10 games and Tulsa has won six of seven.